BURBANK (CBSLA) – At least three people were killed in a fiery collision in Burbank late Tuesday night.
The crash involving at least two vehicles occurred at 11:50 p.m. in the area of Andover Drive and Glenoaks Boulevard.
Burbank police responded to find one car ablaze with three people dead at the scene. Their names were not immediately released.
Another two people were taken to local hospitals in unknown condition, police said.
The circumstances of the crash were unclear. Speed may have been a factor.
Glenoaks Boulevard was shut down between Cambridge Drive and Tuffs Avenue.