LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Stemming from a problem that began over the weekend, hundreds of Spirit Airlines flights were canceled nationwide Monday, leading to issues with dozens of arrivals at Los Angeles International Airport.
Spirit says the delays and cancelations were caused by a series of weather and operational problems.
Spirit customers are asked to check their emails and flight status before heading to the airport.
"We're working around the clock to get back on track in the wake of some travel disruptions over the weekend due to a series of weather and operational challenges," Hofmeyer said in a statement.
“We needed to make proactive cancellations to some flights across the network, but the majority of flights are still scheduled as planned,” Spirit Airlines spokesman Erik Hofmeyer said.
According to FlightAware, Spirit Airlines has canceled 313 flights on Monday, 40% of its scheduled flights, and 210 flights have been delayed.,
American Airlines is also experiencing some issues with more than 500 flights have been canceled.
