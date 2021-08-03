LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles Public Library has restored its libraries’ hours to their pre-pandemic schedules.
The Los Angeles Central Library, at 630 W. Fifth St., is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.
Branch libraries are open Monday and Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Tuesday and Thursday from noon to 8 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
The Robertson Branch Library, at 1719 S. Robertson Blvd., is closed Saturday and instead open from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.
Meanwhile, the Benjamin Franklin Branch Library, the Memorial Branch Library, the Palisades Branch Library and the Van Nuys Branch Library are closed for maintenance.
The Los Angeles Public Library has been gradually returning to normal service after closing its libraries to in-person service.
More information about the reopening is available at lapl.org/reopening.
