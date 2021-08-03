LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Stemming from a problem that began over the weekend, hundreds of Spirit Airlines flights were canceled nationwide, leading to issues with dozens of arrivals at Los Angeles International Airport and the carrier is struggling to back on schedule.

Spirit says the delays and cancelations were caused by a series of weather and operational problems.

“We needed to make proactive cancellations to some flights across the network, but the majority of flights are still scheduled as planned,” Spirit Airlines spokesman Erik Hofmeyer said.

However, confusion continued Tuesday at LAX as even more cancellations left passengers stranded.

The airline said that the majority of its flights will proceed as scheduled, but many travelers have been left frustrated and stuck.

“Everything got cancelled,” said Brock Pence, a Spirit Airline passenger. “No reason why. It just got cancelled. I’m frustrated and will never do it again. I’ll fly another airline, never Spirit. I’m done with this.”

Spirit customers are asked to check their emails and flight status before heading to the airport.

Another customer left in the lurch by the cancellations said he didn’t know his flight was cancelled until he arrived at LAX and checked the board. He added that he did not receive an email.

“I understand there’s staffing issues, which is what they’re saying, but we can’t even get a hold of customer service. We called the customer service line, gave them our flight number and they said, ‘We can’t help you,’ and you get hung up on,” the man said.

Spirit Airlines said Tuesday, “We understand how frustrating it is for our Guests when plans change unexpectedly. We’re working to provide refunds and cancellations, and, when possible, to reaccomodate our Guests.”

The airline added that the fastest way to get help is through the company’s web chat feature.

According to FlightAware, Spirit Airlines has canceled 313 flights on Monday, 40% of its scheduled flights, and 210 flights have been delayed.

American Airlines is also experiencing some issues with more than 500 flights have been canceled.

