LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Fire crews worked Tuesday to contain the Antonio Fire that was burning in the Angeles National Forest.
Los Angeles County Fire Department units responded to a vehicle on fire in about a half-acre of medium brush in the area of Ridge Road and Mount Baldy Road in the Angeles National Forest.
The fire spread to brush and had grown to about 10 acres by 3:50 p.m.
According to the Angeles National Forest, the fire was burning at a medium rate of spread moving uphill.
Mount Baldy Road and the Claremont Wilderness Park were closed.
According to LACFD, the fire is 100% in the forest and no are structures threatened.