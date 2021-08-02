LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The coroner’s office Monday identified the 43-year- old man and 26-year-old woman killed when a suspected drunk driver allegedly triggered a two-vehicle crash on the southbound Harbor (110) Freeway in South Los Angeles.
The crash occurred at 4:40 a.m. Sunday at Slauson Avenue, the California Highway Patrol reported.
The driver and passenger of a 2014 Hyundai Elantra were killed as a result of a broadside crash with a 2017 Buick Regal, CHP officials said.
The driver of the Hyundai, Mario Mazariegos Rivera, and his passenger, Stephany Cartagena-Bronfield, were pronounced dead at the scene.
The Buick’s driver was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving. He was later identified as 30-year-old Warnervee Walton. Walton was the lone occupant inside the Buick. The people involved in the crash were all residents of Los Angeles.
The CHP's Central Los Angeles area office urged anyone with information regarding the crash to call it at 213-744-2331.
