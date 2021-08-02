LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Gusty winds coupled with high temperatures will bring about dangerous wildfire conditions across the Southland Monday through Thursday.
Temperatures are expected to hit triple-digits Monday. Gusty southwest to northwest winds, combined with low humidity and high temperatures will make conditions ripe for wildfires, the National Weather Service reports.
Two small fires broke out over the weekend. The Hungry Fire broke out Saturday afternoon and has burned 340 acres in the Gorman area. Crews had stopped forward progress of the blaze by 6 p.m. Sunday. The fire forced the evacuation of the Hungry Valley State Vehicle Recreation Park. No structures were damaged or destroyed.
A brush fire also burned about 27 acres near the MillerCoors brewing plant in Irwindale Sunday afternoon. That fire was fully contained. There were no injuries or damage to structures.
The cause of both fires is under investigation.
A heat advisory will be in effect for the San Fernando and Santa Clarita valleys from 10 a.m. Monday to 8 p.m. Tuesday. Temperatures could reach 107 degrees.
An excessive heat watch will be in effect for the Antelope Valley from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday.