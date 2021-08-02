LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Beginning Monday, Osteria La Buca restaurants are requiring diners to provide proof that they are vaccinated against COVID-19.

The restaurant posted a statement on their Instagram page saying in part, “We haven’t fought this hard, for this long, to let it go awry now.” They also say the policy will be enforced by a security guard.

Sirosh Ishaq and her family were visiting from Seattle Monday. They stopped by for lunch and found out that they’ll need to show a vaccine card or a digital version, scan or photo of it. Fortunately for them, they have theirs on hand because they’ve been traveling.

“It’s great, I mean I would be more relaxed taking my mask off inside, my kids would be better off inside. Other places are not doing it so I think it’s a great idea,” Ishaq said.

Hollywood resident Tom Loerch said, “Good because it’ll probably force more people to get vaccinated, which is probably a good thing.”

More Southland restaurants, bars and businesses are now requiring proof of vaccination or a recent negative test as new coronavirus cases continue to surge, fueled by the highly transmissible Delta variant.

Conservatory Restaurant in West Hollywood implemented the policy last Tuesday. Diners have to show proof of vaccination or a negative test result from the past 72 hours.

“We want to provide the best safest environment we can,” owner Paul Kalt said. “We know it’s not a popular decision with everybody. Ultimately though, we had to see what was best for ourselves, our staff and our guests.”

Kalt tells us even though he may lose guests as a result of the safety protocols, he believes it’s the right thing to do for people’s safety and for the health of his business and industry in the long run.

“We don’t want to get back to that place where we have to shut down. We have a terrific staff, they’re hard-working, they fought so hard to get here. And to take a step backwards would just be devastating,” Kalt said.