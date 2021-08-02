SANTA MONICA (CBSLA) – Authorities are searching for a driver who struck and killed a man in Santa Monica early Monday morning.
The hit-and-run wreck occurred in the 3100 block of Santa Monica Boulevard just after 1 a.m.
Santa Monica police officers responded to find the man injured at the scene. He was taken to Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center, where he died. His name was not released.
The suspect vehicle was described as a dark-colored newer sedan last seen driving east on Santa Monica Boulevard. It’s unclear if detectives have obtained any security video.
Anyone with information should call the police department at 310-458-8427.
Santa Monica Boulevard was briefly shut down, but has since reopened.