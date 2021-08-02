CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff
Filed Under:COVID-19, KCAL 9, LAPD

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A Los Angeles police officer died on Monday morning from coronavirus complications.

Police Officer II Becky V. Strong was with the LAPD’s South Traffic Division.

The department shared a statement, saying, “It is with an extremely heavy heart that we mourn the loss of LAPD Police Officer Becky Strong, who passed away this morning from complications of COVID-19. Our deepest condolences go out to Officer Strong’s entire family, colleagues, and friends in this most difficult time.”