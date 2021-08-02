RIVERSIDE (CBSLA) — Face masks are now mandatory at city facilities in Riverside.
Starting Monday, employees and visitors at all city facilities were required to wear a mask or face covering.
The move comes after several employees contracted COVID-19 last month. It is also in alignment with state and federal mask guidelines.
Meanwhile, the city is encouraging employees to get fully vaccinated, wear masks, social distance and work in offices alone when possible.
Last week, Riverside County officials recommended residents wear masks indoors when in public settings regardless of vaccination status.
Orange and Ventura counties also recommend masks be worn indoors. So far, San Bernardino County has not.
Los Angeles County has mandated masks be worn.