SANTA MONICA (CBSLA) — About a dozen local firefighters are about to embark on a long journey to mark the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.
The cross country bike ride got underway Sunday at the Santa Monica Pier and was expected to take 40 days to reach New York.READ MORE: 2 Killed In Crash On 110 Freeway in South LA
In all, eleven firefighters were taking part in the memorial tribute.READ MORE: Man Fatally Shot In Lancaster; Probe Underway
The cyclists will travel 3,300 miles.
“We’re going to pay our respects for those that were lost on 9/11 and to try to bring awareness to the American people about how important a date this is,” said Batt. Chief Buck Buchanan, a retired LA County firefighter. “A lot of people aren’t aware of the fact that we are coming up on more people dying, firefighters dying in the aftermath of 9/11 from working the pile, recovery, from 9/11 related cancers and illnesses.”MORE NEWS: Public Health Officials Issue Warning For Certain LA County Beaches