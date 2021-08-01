SYLMAR (CBSLA) – As concerns over unvaccinated COVID-19 infected patients overwhelming hospitals in Los Angeles, data suggests that a large number of employees at area hospitals aren’t vaccinated against the coronavirus either.
At County USC Medical Center in Boyle Heights, federal data shows about half of the workers have not received a COVID-19 vaccine. The same is true at County Olive View Medical Center in Sylmar.
Some doctors said that vaccination rates at hospitals often reflect the rates of the population or community that it serves and that health care workers are not immune to all the same misinformation everyone else sees.
"It is very discouraging, you know, just as a health care worker myself, when you hear of lower percentages," Dr. Courtney Gidengil, a Rand Corporation researcher, said."And the variability is a concern too just in terms of equity and making sure that the patients we all care for are really safe."
Dr. Richard Carpiano, a UC Riverside Professor of Public Policy, said that the vaccination rates should be much higher than what they are given the point of where we are in the pandemic and the availability of vaccines.
At other hospitals, in more affluent communities, the rates show a different story.
Less than 2% are unvaccinated at Orange County Global Medical Center in Santa Ana, at Memorial Care Saddleback in Laguna Hills and USC Verdugo Hills Hospitals in Glendale.
Governor Gavin Newsom did recently announce that all health care workers and state employees must be vaccinated or submit to weekly COVID tests, as well as continue to wear masks. These measures go into effect August 23.