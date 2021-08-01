LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The Los Angeles Giltinis won the US Major League Rugby championship Sunday 31-17 against Rugby ATL at LA’s Memorial Coliseum.
The final was a rematch from earlier in the season when Rugby ATL held off L.A. 17-12 on May 29. The loss was one of just four suffered on the season by L.A. and they were looking to avenge it in front of their home fans.
L.A. won the Western Conference title last Sunday 17-13 over the Utah Warriors thanks to a late try from Ryan James. The Giltinis led Utah at the halftime break 7-3 thanks to a try from Adam Ashley-Cooper in the 35th minute. After Utah took the lead in the second half, James saved the day for L.A. sending them through to the final in their first season in the league.