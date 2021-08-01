HUNTINGTON BEACH (CBSLA) – A Huntington Beach man was arrested Thursday morning in connection to the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Security camera video shows the moment just before the FBI raided the home of 61-year-old Glenn Allen Brooks, who owns a home remodeling firm, in Huntington Beach.

Federal agents descended on Brooks’ residence just before 6 a.m. with shields up and weapons drawn.

One of Brooks’ neighbors who did not want to be identified told CBSLA that the incident is still stunning to watch.

“There were assault weapons, full body armor, like top and bottom, battering rams, like it seemed like it was going to be something…they were getting ready for something,” the neighbor said. “It was actually kinda scary. I thought it was fake.”

According to the criminal complaint, a member of Brooks’ prayer group first tipped off federal agents back in January when, in a group chat, the Orange County man shared a photograph of himself standing in the crowd that had broken into the U.S. Capitol.

Court documents show various pictures of Brooks appearing to climb through a broken window and then, at different spots inside, taking photos with his cellphone.

Investigators said they compared pictures of Brooks to shots from the January 6 riot, and agents conducting surveillance in March got a photograph where Brooks had the same white beard as the man seen inside the Capitol.

For his involvement in the chaos that day, Brooks has been charged with unlawful entry and disorderly conduct on restricted grounds.

More than two dozen California residents have reportedly been charged in connection to the breach at the Capitol, including former UCLA student Christian Secor. The 22-year-old was charged with assaulting or resisting a police officer, among other things.

Former La Habra Police Chief Alan Hostetter was one of six people arrested in June for allegedly conspiring to storm the building.

CBSLA attempted to contact Mr. Brooks Sunday, but were unable to reach him.