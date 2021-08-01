SOUTH LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A suspected drunk driver has been arrested in connection to a fatal traffic collision Sunday morning.
Authorities said two people were killed in a crash in South Los Angeles that spurred the closure of the 110 Freeway temporarily.READ MORE: LAPD Report On Echo Park Protest Says Better System For Tracking Projectiles And Dealing With Independent Journalists Needed
The crash unfolded on the southbound thoroughfare near Slauson Avenue and caused the deaths of a 43-year-old man and a 40-year-old woman in a 2014 Hyundai Elantra after being broadsided by a 2017 Buick Regal.READ MORE: Robbery Suspect Holes Up On Rooftop Before Being Arrested
They were both pronounced dead at the scene.
The Buick’s driver was later identified as 30-year-old Wamervee Walton, arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.MORE NEWS: Less Than Half Of Hospital Employees Vaccinated At USC Medical In Boyle Heights And Olive View Medical In Sylmar
The California Highway Patrol’s Central Los Angeles Area office urged anyone with information regarding the crash to contact them at 213-744-2331.