IRWINDALE (CBSLA) – Fiesta Parade Floats took a selection of its 2022 lineup for the Tournament of Roses Parade on an early morning test drive Saturday as final preparations begin for the 2022 Rose Parade.
The test run is an opportunity for parade officials to check each float for mechanical and structural integrity before they head to Pasadena on New Year's Eve.
People helping to put the parade together said they are thankful events like this are happening again after lockdowns through the pandemic.
"I lost 100 percent of my income for an entire year," said Tim Estes of Fiesta Parade Floats. "So it has been really tough."
Many of the floats have a theme, such as “the embodiment of nature,” featuring a giant elephant statue on top of the float. It will then be covered in flowers.