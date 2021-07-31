COSTA MESA (CBSLA) – Paramedics rushed three people to area trauma centers from a five-vehicle crash Saturday on the Costa Mesa (55) Freeway, authorities said.
Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched at about 11:25 a.m. to the southbound freeway at Victoria Street, said Capt. Joseph Noceti of the Costa Mesa Fire Department.
Paramedics assessed five people at the scene and took three of them to area trauma centers, Noceti said.
