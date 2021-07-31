SANTA ANA (CBSLA) – A person was killed and at least one other person was injured Saturday morning in a crash involving at least two vehicles on the Santa Ana (5) Freeway in Santa Ana.
The crash occurred at 3:20 a.m. in the southbound freeway at 17th Street, the California Highway Patrol reported.
It involved a Honda Pilot and possibly a Mitsubishi, the CHP said.
A representative from the coroner’s office was called to the location at 4:39 a.m. and paramedics rushed at least one person to Orange County Global Medical Center.
All traffic lanes at the site of the crash were re-opened at 5:58 a.m.
