By CBSLA Staff
DIAMOND BAR (CBSLA) – One person was killed in Diamond Bar Saturday after a vehicle crashed into a freeway center divider.

Officers responded at approximately 3:04 a.m. to the eastbound Pomona (60) Freeway just east of Grand Avenue where a Toyota had flipped onto its roof, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The driver of the black Honda was pronounced dead on the scene by firefighters and paramedics. There were a total of three people inside the Honda, the other two were transported to a local hospital.

The crash closed the freeway at Grand for at least two hours, according to the CHP.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

