DIAMOND BAR (CBSLA) – One person was killed in Diamond Bar Saturday after a vehicle crashed into a freeway center divider.
Officers responded at approximately 3:04 a.m. to the eastbound Pomona (60) Freeway just east of Grand Avenue where a Toyota had flipped onto its roof, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The driver of the black Honda was pronounced dead on the scene by firefighters and paramedics. There were a total of three people inside the Honda, the other two were transported to a local hospital.
The crash closed the freeway at Grand for at least two hours, according to the CHP.
The crash closed the freeway at Grand for at least two hours, according to the CHP.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.
