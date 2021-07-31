LOS ANGELES (AP) — Justin Turner hit a go-ahead, two-run homer, Albert Pujols had a pair of RBI singles and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 8-3 on Saturday night.

The game was tied at 3 in the seventh when Turner squared up a pitch from reliever Stefan Crichton that easily sailed over the left field wall and into the Diamondbacks bullpen. The Dodgers tacked on two more runs in the inning, including one on a pinch-hit, RBI single from Albert Pujols to take a 7-3 lead.

It was Turner’s 19th homer of the season. The 41-year-old Pujols has 3,289 hits, four shy of Willie Mays for 12th in MLB history.

The Dodgers built an early 3-0 lead with a two-out rally in the second. Chris Taylor and Max Muncy hit back-to-back RBI singles and then the two pulled off a double steal. D-backs catcher Carson Kelly’s throw to second to catch Muncy was way off the bag, which allowed Taylor to trot home easily.

The D-backs started a comeback in the fourth when Kole Calhoun’s two-run homer to right made it 3-2. Nick Ahmed smacked a solo shot into the left-field seats in the fifth to tie the game.

D-backs starter Merrill Kelly (7-8) pitched into the seventh but was pulled after walking Muncy with one out in the seventh despite throwing only 88 pitches. Turner promptly crushed the no-doubt homer on Crichton’s second pitch and the Dodgers were up 5-3.

Kelly gave up four runs, including three earned, on eight hits and two walks. He struck out six.

Mitch White had his first career start on the mound for the Dodgers in what was essentially a bullpen game. The right-hander threw 3 2/3 innings and gave up two runs on two hits and a walk. He struck out five.

Alex Vesia (1-1) earned the win with a scoreless inning of relief. The Dodgers had 16 hits.

(© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)