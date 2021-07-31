LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Critical fire weather conditions are coming to Southern California next week, forecasters said Saturday.
The National Weather Service said hot, dry and windy conditions are expected Sunday through Thursday across interior valleys, mountains and deserts, with unseasonably dry fuels.
Humidity levels will fall to between 7% and 20% across interior areas Sunday, then between 5% and 15% on Monday. Onshore winds are also expected to become more widespread, with gusts generally between 20 and 35 mph across each afternoon and evening, with isolated gusts to 40 mph near the Antelope Valley foothills.
Similar conditions will potentially continue Tuesday into Thursday, forecasters said.
Temperatures are expected to reach 100 degrees most of next week in the Santa Clarita and Antelope valleys and parts of the San Fernando Valley.
