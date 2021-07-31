LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County rose six-tenths of a cent Saturday to $4.371 after remaining unchanged three of the previous four days.
The average price is 1.5 cents more than one week ago, 6.3 cents higher than one month ago and $1.193 greater than one year ago, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service.
The average price has risen $1.139 since the start of the year to its highest amount since Oct. 24, 2012, because of a sharp increase in the oil price and higher demand stemming from more people driving to work, according to Jeffrey Spring, the Automobile Club of Southern California's corporate communications manager.
The Orange County average price rose for the sixth time in seven days, increasing seven-tenths of a cent to $4.343. It has risen 2.6 cents over the past seven days including three-tenths of a cent Friday.
The Orange County average price is 7.9 cents higher than one month ago and $1.175 greater than one year ago. It has risen $1.135 since the start of the year to its highest amount since Oct. 24, 2012.
