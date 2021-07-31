GORMAN (CBSLA) – A vehicle fire on the shoulder of the 5 Freeway in Gorman set off a brusher Saturday afternoon that quickly spread into the Angeles National Forest.
It was the first of two fires in the areaREAD MORE: Girl Struck In Head By Unknown Object While Jogging In Culver City
Witnesses told the California Highway Patrol that a white GMC pickup truck was on the right shoulder at 2:41 p.m. and reported a minute later that it was fully engulfed in flames. The truck’s occupants were able to exit the vehicle.
The flames burned uphill with winds from the south at 15 mph, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department who responded to the scene.
A second brush fire was reported at about 3:30 p.m. in the 36000 block of Quail Canyon Road, just north of the first fire and near the Hungry Valley State Recreation Area. Air resources were diverted from the first brush fire to the second.
This fire has grown to 50 acres with a potential to grow to 200 acres within the next hour, according to LA County Fire officials, who have requested second and third-alarm assignments due to distance and difficult access.READ MORE: Three Rushed To Trauma Centers From Five-Vehicle Crash In Costa Mesa
The CHP issued a Sigalert at 3:03 p.m. shutting down lanes 3 and 4 of the northbound 5 Freeway at Vista Del Lago.
MORE NEWS: Hot, Dry And Windy: Critical Fire Weather Coming To Southland
North I5 South of Vista Del Lago – Firefighters responding to brush fire on Angeles NF. Approximately 3 acres. pic.twitter.com/BMIXFtFKcO
— Angeles National Forest (@Angeles_NF) July 31, 2021
(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)