Dodgers Finalize Blockbuster Deal For Nationals Max Scherzer And All-Star Shortstop Trea TurnerThe Dodgers have finalized a deal that brings Nationals pitcher Max Scherzer, along with All-Star shortstop Trea Turner, to Los Angeles' roster, according to CBS Sports.

'I'm Super Proud Of Where Our Sport Has Grown Over The Years': Marie McCool On Athletes Unlimited LacrosseThe women's lacrosse star talks with us about the new professional league and the most exciting thing about playing on national TV.

Terrence Clark Announced As NBA Draft Pick After Fatal Crash In NorthridgeEven if he wasn’t present to hear it himself, his mother, Osmine Clarke, tearfully made her way to the stage with Clarke's sister and young brother to don the hat in his honor and meet NBA Commissioner Adam Silver.