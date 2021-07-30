MONTECITO HEIGHTS (CBSLA) – A brush fire in the area of 4570 N. Griffin Ave. in Montecito Heights was accelerating uphill and had the potential to grow before firefighters contained it, according to Los Angeles Fire Department.
READ MORE: LA County Reports 3,600 New COVID Cases As Vaccination Efforts Continue
LAFD Alert-CONTAINED Montecito Heights Brush Fire 4570 N Griffin Av MAP: https://t.co/TVitAQR4Qk FS12; 88 FFs held the fire to approx 1 acre in 65 min. No injuries. No structures dmg'd. DETAILS: https://t.co/nXJKJCs4nzREAD MORE: Knott's Berry Farm To End Reservation System Monday
— LAFD (@LAFD) July 30, 2021
The fire broke out around 3:30 p.m. Friday. Five fire engines were added to the response.
There were 88 Firefighters that held the fire to one acre in 65 minutes, according to LAFD.
No injuries were reported and no structures were threatened.MORE NEWS: "Delta Is Very Serious" Tarzana Doctor Warns Delta Variant Is Bringing More COVID Patients Than He Can Count
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.