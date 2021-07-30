LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles Convention Center is celebrating the big 5-0 with an art show, its first big event since the pandemic lockdown.
And because a 50th birthday is a milestone for any person or venue, the Los Angeles Convention Center also unveiled its Hall of Fame with inductees Anime Expo, the Los Angeles Auto Show, and Ski Dazzle.
"This convention center and I both celebrated 50th birthdays this year, 1971," Mayor Eric Garcetti said. "When I think about how this city has changed since I was born here, we have seen a city that was a global city, and then a great global city, become one of the handful of those indispensable global cities in the world."
This weekend, the LA Art Show is kicking off the Los Angeles Convention Center's reopening. Artists from all over the world will be featured this weekend, along with an exhibit featuring non-fungible tokens, or NFTs.
The LA Art show opens Friday at noon and runs through Sunday.