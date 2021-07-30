LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Friday released body camera video of the fatal deputy shooting of 34-year-old David Ordaz Jr. the day after his family filed a lawsuit against the county.

According to the department, deputies responded to a home in the 100 block of North Rowan Avenue in East Los Angeles March 14 at about 1:50 p.m. for reports of a man with a knife who was under the influence of drugs and wanted to die by suicide.

The caller, Ordaz’s sister, informed deputies that she was seated with her brother inside of his car outside of the family’s home. When the deputies arrived at the home, they ordered Ordaz and his sister to get out of the vehicle.

Ordaz complied and exited the vehicle holding a knife at his side. The deputies held Ordaz as gunpoint and ordered him to drop the knife. Ordaz refused and told deputies to shoot him. After a back and forth with deputies, Ordaz moved from beside the vehicle to the sidewalk near the front yard of the home where a number of family members were standing.

Deputies told the family members to go inside because they were in the “crossfire.” Ordaz then moved closer to the deputies who fired less-lethal stun bag rounds at Ordaz. In the video, it appears that Ordaz backed up and then lunged toward the officers who opened fire on him, killing him as his family watched.

“I want to clearly state I have grave concerns regarding this deputy involved shooting,” Sheriff Alex Villanueva said in a statement posted to social media. “One of the deputies has been relieved of duty and their peace officer powers have been suspended, pending the outcome of this investigation.”

Please read my full statement below, regarding the Deputy Involved Shooting Involving David Ordaz Jr. pic.twitter.com/ernN28WqXB — Alex Villanueva (@LACoSheriff) July 31, 2021

Following the investigation, the case will be submitted to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office for further legal review. The investigation will also be shared with the Federal Bureau of Investigation Los Angeles Field Office for review, Villanueva said.

The full video can be seen below. Viewer discretion is advised.