LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The Dodgers have finalized a deal that brings Nationals pitcher Max Scherzer, along with All-Star shortstop Trea Turner, to Los Angeles’ roster, according to CBS Sports.
The team confirmed the news Friday saying, "From DC to LA. Welcome to the best coast, Max Scherzer and Trea Turner!"
In return, the Nationals will get catcher Keibert Ruiz, right-hander Josiah Gray, right-hander Gerardo Carrillo and outfielder Donovan Casey.
CBS Sports HQ’s Jim Bowden confirmed the Padres were close to a deal to acquire Scherzer earlier in the day Thursday, but that the deal ultimately didn’t get finalized.
Scherzer has pitched to a 2.76 ERA with 147 strikeouts and 28 walks in 111 innings in 2021. The right-hander will be eligible for free agency this coming winter and is owed the balance of $34.5 million in salary for this season.
Currently out after testing positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, 28-year-old Turner has hit .322/.369/.522 (146 OPS+) with 18 home runs and 21 steals on 24 attempts. Turner was a first-time All-Star in 2021 and is likely to become the Dodger's starting shortstop as Corey Seager is out with a fractured hand.
The Dodgers also picked up Kansas City left-hander Danny Duffy for a player that is yet to be named.