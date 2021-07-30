BIG BEAR (CBSLA) — Heavy downpours Friday across the Inland Empire prompted the closure of State Route 38 from Forest Falls to Lake Williams in Big Bear following a reported rock fall.
The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning until 7:15 p.m. Friday for San Bernardino County and until 6:45 p.m. for Riverside County due to a storm system moving through the area.