By CBSLA Staff
Filed Under:Big Bear, El Dorado Fire, Mudslide, Thunderstorms

BIG BEAR (CBSLA) — Heavy downpours Friday across the Inland Empire prompted the closure of State Route 38 from Forest Falls to Lake Williams in Big Bear following a reported rock fall.

 

The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning until 7:15 p.m. Friday for San Bernardino County and until 6:45 p.m. for Riverside County due to a storm system moving through the area.