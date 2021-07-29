DOWNEY (CBSLA) — A woman was struck and killed by a car in Downey early Thursday, authorities said.
The crash happened at about 4:50 a.m. on Firestone Boulevard and Newville Avenue, not far from the 605 Freeway.READ MORE: 2 Dead After Car Crashes Into Tree Along Angeles Crest Highway
Police say the car was driving westbound on Firestone, and the impact of the crash threw the woman into the eastbound lanes.
The woman has not been identified, and the driver remained on the scene.
MORE NEWS: Suspect Joseph Jimenez Arrested In Corona Movie Theater Shooting Which Left Woman Dead, Man Wounded
Traffic Alert:READ MORE: TikTok Star Anthony Barajas On Life Support, Friend Rylee Goodrich Killed After Being Shot Inside Corona Movie Theater
For the next several hours, all lanes of Firestone Boulevard at our east city limits will be closed due to a fatal traffic collision investigation. Please avoid the area.
Thank you.￼￼ pic.twitter.com/pSIoC1tVQJ
— Downey Police (@DowneyPolice) July 29, 2021
The area around Firestone and Newville was closed for the fatal crash investigation.