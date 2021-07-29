CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff
Filed Under:Downey, Fatal Crash, KCAL 9

DOWNEY (CBSLA) — A woman was struck and killed by a car in Downey early Thursday, authorities said.

(credit: CBS)

The crash happened at about 4:50 a.m. on Firestone Boulevard and Newville Avenue, not far from the 605 Freeway.

READ MORE: 2 Dead After Car Crashes Into Tree Along Angeles Crest Highway

Police say the car was driving westbound on Firestone, and the impact of the crash threw the woman into the eastbound lanes.

The woman has not been identified, and the driver remained on the scene.

MORE NEWS: Suspect Joseph Jimenez Arrested In Corona Movie Theater Shooting Which Left Woman Dead, Man Wounded

The area around Firestone and Newville was closed for the fatal crash investigation.