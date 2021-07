MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — An arrest was made Wednesday afternoon after a woman was found beheaded on a Shakopee, Minnesota sidewalk.

According to the Shakopee Police Department, the incident occurred at around 2:30 p.m. at the intersection of Fourth Avenue and Spencer Street.

A 55-year-old Shakopee woman was found on the sidewalk near the intersection and pronounced dead at the scene. Police later confirmed that the woman was beheaded in the incident.

Police say they quickly arrested a 42-year-old Shakopee man on suspicion of second-degree murder. He’s being held in Scott County Jail on pending charges.

According to police, the suspect and victim have had a long-term relationship that police are familiar with; the incident is not believed to be a random act.

“The Shakopee Police Department also wants to express its appreciation to the agencies who responded to assist on the incident. The department would also like to extend its condolences to the family of the victim,” police said in a release.

The suspect has a criminal history, including a 2017 conviction for domestic assault in Carver County.

Shakopee police are investigating. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension processed the crime scene.

WCCO-TV does not typically name people arrested until they are formally charged with a crime.

Consider the following options for living it up in the City of Angels on and around this very German holiday which began in Munich two centuries ago to appropriately commemorate the royal wedding of King Ludwig I and Princess Therese of Saxe-Hildburghausen. Party on, Bavarian-style!

Oktoberfest Alpine Village 833 W Torrance Blvd. Torrance, CA 90502 (310) 327-4384 [caption id="attachment_824454" align="alignright" width="300"] (credit: Gary I./yelp)[/caption]Alpine Village 833 W Torrance Blvd. Torrance, CA 90502 (310) 327-4384 http://alpinevillagecenter.com/oktoberfest/ Date: Through October 27, 2018 at midnight Billed as home to Southern California's oldest Oktoberfest celebration, Alpine Village's festivities rivals those taking place across the pond in the old country. Look forward to the traditions of Bavarian, including traditional fare, German beers brewed by Warsteiner and all the other tappings of this joyous festival. Can you say oom pah pah?

Oktoberfest DTLA Pershing Square 532 S. Olive Street Los Angeles, CA 90013 (213) 847-4970 [caption id="attachment_426635" align="alignright" width="300"] (credit: CHRISTOF STACHE/AFP/Getty Images)[/caption]Pershing Square 532 S. Olive Street Los Angeles, CA 90013 (213) 847-4970 www.oktoberfestdtla.com Date: October 20 and 21, 2018 at 2 p.m. The third annual Oktoberfest DTLA means music and food and, of course, beer--including the best from local breweries as well as Germany's Paulaner, a big deal during Oktoberfest. Dine on everything hardy, up to and including traditional bratwurst in a weekend when tasting tends to be the best approach. Admission is free.