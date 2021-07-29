“The Shakopee Police Department also wants to express its appreciation to the agencies who responded to assist on the incident. The department would also like to extend its condolences to the family of the victim,” police said in a release.
The suspect has a criminal history, including a 2017 conviction for domestic assault in Carver County.
Shakopee police are investigating. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension processed the crime scene.
WCCO-TV does not typically name people arrested until they are formally charged with a crime.
Consider the following options for living it up in the City of Angels on and around this very German holiday which began in Munich two centuries ago to appropriately commemorate the royal wedding of King Ludwig I and Princess Therese of Saxe-Hildburghausen. Party on, Bavarian-style!
[caption id="attachment_824454" align="alignright" width="300"] (credit: Gary I./yelp)[/caption]
Oktoberfest
Alpine Village
833 W Torrance Blvd.
Torrance, CA 90502
(310) 327-4384
http://alpinevillagecenter.com/oktoberfest/
Date: Through October 27, 2018 at midnight
Billed as home to Southern California's oldest Oktoberfest celebration, Alpine Village's festivities rivals those taking place across the pond in the old country. Look forward to the traditions of Bavarian, including traditional fare, German beers brewed by Warsteiner and all the other tappings of this joyous festival. Can you say oom pah pah?
[caption id="attachment_426635" align="alignright" width="300"] (credit: CHRISTOF STACHE/AFP/Getty Images)[/caption]
Oktoberfest DTLA
Pershing Square
532 S. Olive Street
Los Angeles, CA 90013
(213) 847-4970
www.oktoberfestdtla.com
Date: October 20 and 21, 2018 at 2 p.m.
The third annual Oktoberfest DTLA means music and food and, of course, beer--including the best from local breweries as well as Germany's Paulaner, a big deal during Oktoberfest. Dine on everything hardy, up to and including traditional bratwurst in a weekend when tasting tends to be the best approach. Admission is free.
[caption id="attachment_680180" align="alignright" width="300"] (credit: Karen E./Yelp)[/caption]
Wurstküche Oktoberfest
Wurstküche Restaurant
625 Lincoln Blvd.
Venice, CA 90291
(213) 687-4444
https://www.wurstkuche.com/#oktoberfest-section
Date: Various dates in October 2018 at 4 p.m.
Enticing sausages from artisanal butchers topped with sautéed sweet peppers or sauerkraut or both are on the menu as are vegetarian bratwursts, kielbasas and Italian links. Entertainment comes straight from the Munich Boom-Steiners and dress code dictates your best Bavarian attire with lederhosen and dirndl skirts leading this sartorial list. Oh, and practice your yodeling. You may be called on to show off in the spirit of this occasion.