By CBSLA Staff
CORONA (CBSLA) – As 20-year-old Joseph Jimenez, arrested in the Corona movie theater shooting that left 18-year-old Rylee Goodrich dead and 19-year-old Anthony Barajas on life support, is set to appear in court, friends of the victims are taking time to honor them.

An undated photo of 18-year-old Rylee Goodrich, who was shot and killed in a movie theater in Corona, Calif., on July 26, 2021. A man was also wounded. (Instagram)

“She knew how to make any situation into a fun, happy one and she knew exactly what to say. There was not a bad bone in her body. She was such a loving and caring person,” Moe Bradley said of Goodrich, while standing at a memorial honoring the college student outside the theater where the shooting occurred.

Barajas, who graduated from Santa Ana’s Mater Dei High School and is a TikTok influencer, remains on life support

According to police, Jimenez did not know the two victims.

An undated photo of 19-year-old Anthony Barajas, who was shot and wounded inside a movie theater in Corona, Calif., on July 26, 2021. A woman was also killed. (Instagram)

“To have something like this happen pretty much in our backyard is…I’m lost for words over this,” Scott Andrews, a Corona resident said.

Two vigils are planned for the victims, one for Barajas at Mater Dei High School Friday at 7 p.m. and the other for Goodrich in Norco at 6:30 p.m. at New Beginnings Community Church.