CORONA (CBSLA) – As 20-year-old Joseph Jimenez, arrested in the Corona movie theater shooting that left 18-year-old Rylee Goodrich dead and 19-year-old Anthony Barajas on life support, is set to appear in court, friends of the victims are taking time to honor them.
“She knew how to make any situation into a fun, happy one and she knew exactly what to say. There was not a bad bone in her body. She was such a loving and caring person,” Moe Bradley said of Goodrich, while standing at a memorial honoring the college student outside the theater where the shooting occurred.READ MORE: Search Underway For Newport Beach Hiker Matt Thoke Missing For 9 Days In Sequoia National Park
Barajas, who graduated from Santa Ana’s Mater Dei High School and is a TikTok influencer, remains on life supportREAD MORE: Southern California Edison Sued For Wrongful Death By Widow Of Electrocuted Lineman
According to police, Jimenez did not know the two victims.
“To have something like this happen pretty much in our backyard is…I’m lost for words over this,” Scott Andrews, a Corona resident said.MORE NEWS: Scarlett Johansson Files Lawsuit Against Disney For 'Black Widow' Release
Two vigils are planned for the victims, one for Barajas at Mater Dei High School Friday at 7 p.m. and the other for Goodrich in Norco at 6:30 p.m. at New Beginnings Community Church.