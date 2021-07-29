CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Ron Popeil, the quintessential TV pitchman and inventor known to generations of viewers for hawking products including the Veg-O-Matic and the Showtime Rotisserie and BBQ, has died.

Ron Popeil, surrounded by his wares in his Beverly Hills office on Dec. 8, 1982. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon)

Popeil’s family says he died Wednesday at Cedars Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. He was 86.

Popeil began hawking his inventions in the open-air markets of Chicago as a teenager. He would become a constant presence on television from the late 1950s into the 2000s, pushing products such as the Pocket Fisherman and Mr. Microphone. He popularized phrases like, “But wait — there’s more,” and “Now how much would you pay?”