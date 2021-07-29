(CBSLA)- Only two days after Rams defensive tackle was revealed to be one of the top rated players in the upcoming Madden NFL 22 video game, one of his teammates is joining him in the exclusive ’99 Club’. The EA Sports Madden Twitter account posted a video Thursday morning showing cornerback Jalen Ramsey receiving his 99 club box.

Ramsey’s 99 overall rating is the highest that a player can achieve in the game and makes him one of four players thus far that have received that honor this season. He joins Donald, Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce as players who have been revealed to be in the club thus far.

The 26-year-old corner leads the list of top corners in the game just ahead of New England Patriots defensive back Stephon Gilmore.

A first-team All Pro selection last season, Ramsey led a Rams secondary that ranked second in the league in opponent passer rating (81.7) behind only the Pittsburgh Steelers last season. He allowed just six yards per target when quarterbacks threw his direction last season, ranking 7th among corners last season. According to Pro Football Focus, Ramsey and the Rams were the best secondary in the league last season.

Gamers and Los Angeles Rams fans will get the chance to play with the two newly minted ’99 club’ members when Madden NFL 22 releases on August 20.