LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The family of 34-year-old David Ordaz Jr., who was shot and killed by Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies in East Los Angeles, announced a lawsuit against the county Thursday morning.
Ordaz was shot and killed in East Los Angeles on March 14 after family members called for help during a mental health crisis, according to the complaint filed in Los Angeles federal court.
Cellphone video, released by Ordaz’s family appeared to show Ordaz, after being hit with non-lethal rounds, turning to flee down the sidewalk.
He was shot outside of his family home and in front of his relatives.
The lawsuit alleges deputies used unjustifiable lethal force against Ordaz who was reportedly suicidal and holding a knife.
His family spoke Thursday about their loss.
"I stand here today with a broken heart. Lost and completely confused about what happened to my brother David," said his sister Gabriela Hernandez. "We trusted the L.A. County Sheriff's deputies to treat David with compassion and dignity, but instead, they showed up, drew their guns, and murdered my brother outside his home."
An LASD spokeswoman said the department does not comment on pending litigation.