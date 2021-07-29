LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The Dodgers are close to a deal that would bring Nationals pitcher Max Scherzer, along with All-Star shortstop Trea Turner, to Los Angeles’ roster, according to CBS Sports.
In return, the Nationals will get catcher Keibert Ruiz, right-hander Josiah Gray, right-hander Gerardo Carrillo and outfielder Donovan Casey.
CBS Sports HQ's Jim Bowden confirmed the Padres were close to a deal to acquire Scherzer earlier in the day, but that the deal ultimately didn't get finalized.
Scherzer has pitched to a 2.76 ERA with 147 strikeouts and 28 walks in 111 innings in 2021. The right-hander will be eligible for free agency this coming winter and is owed the balance of $34.5 million in salary for this season.
Currently out after testing positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, 28-year-old Turner has hit .322/.369/.522 (146 OPS+) with 18 home runs and 21 steals on 24 attempts. Turner was a first-time All-Star in 2021 and is likely to become the Dodger's starting shortstop as Corey Seager is out with a fractured hand.
The Dodgers also picked up Kansas City left-hander Danny Duffy for a player that is yet to be named.