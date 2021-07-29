CULVER CITY (CBSLA) — Police Thursday released surveillance video of a man suspected in two armed robberies in the Culver City area.
The newly released video shows a man robbing a Chevron gas station, 5975 Green Valley Circle, at about 1:45 a.m. July 14. In the video, the man walks into the convenience store, pulls out a gun and demands money from the cashier before fleeing the scene.
The newly released video shows a man robbing a Chevron gas station, 5975 Green Valley Circle, at about 1:45 a.m. July 14. In the video, the man walks into the convenience store, pulls out a gun and demands money from the cashier before fleeing the scene.

Police believe the same man robbed a CVS in the Fox Hills Plaza, 6299 Bristol Parkway, three hours earlier. In that case, police said the man pulled a gun on the cashier and fled the scene on foot after receiving about $450 from the cash register.
The suspect is described as a man in his 20s. He was last seen wearing all black clothing and a black face mask.
Anyone with information was asked to call Culver City Police Department Assistant Chief Jason Sims at 310-253-6391.
