LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — More than 3,200 new coronavirus cases were recorded in Los Angeles County on Thursday, which is the highest daily tally since February.
There were also 17 deaths and nearly 1,000 people hospitalized.
The most troubling source of the spike, according to health officials, is young unvaccinated people.
"For everyone out there who is not yet vaccinated, the virus can make you very very sick and that's what we're seeing in hospitals," said L.A. County Public Health Director Dr. Barbara Ferrer.
Ferrer said people among the age group of 18 to 49 years old are starting to get sicker more often, and experts agree in saying that the vast majority of admitted patients are unvaccinated.
After working what seemed like endless shifts during previous pandemic peaks, some doctors say they are frustrated with the rise in coronavirus cases.
"December to March was probably the worst months of our lives. So, we don't ever want to go back to those days. We want people to vaccinate themselves and protect themselves," said Dr. Thomas Yadegar, the Medical Director of ICU Providence Cedars Sinai Medical Center in Tarzana.
Since March, unvaccinated or partially vaccinated people made up 92% of the coronavirus patients in L.A. County hospitals.