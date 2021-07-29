LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Attorneys for disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein will challenge three of the counts against him in court Thursday.
Weinstein’s defense team wants a judge to dismiss three of the 11 counts the former movie producer faces here in Los Angeles. They claim three counts — sexual battery by restraint, forcible oral copulation and forcible rape involving two women between 2004 and 2010 — are beyond the statute of limitations.
Weinstein was extradited from New York – where he was convicted of rape and was serving a sentence of 23 years in prison — to Los Angeles, where he is charged with sex-related counts involving five women. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges.
If convicted as charged, Weinstein faces a sentence of 140 years on top of the time he’s serving from his conviction in New York.