EL MONTE (CBSLA) – A woman suspected of stealing a car was taken into custody in El Monte Wednesday after an approximately 75-minute chase that began in Fontana.
Officers first began pursuing the woman, driving a reported stolen Kia Soul, just before 5:30 p.m. after attempting to conduct a traffic stop on Interstate 15 at Baseline Avenue in Fontana, according to police.READ MORE: List: Beach Water Warning Issued For Several LA County Beaches Near Dockweiler, El Segundo
The woman led police on freeways through Glendora and Baldwin Park before exiting onto surface streets in El Monte at about 6:15 p.m.READ MORE: Family Of Man Shot, Killed By CHP In 2020 Sues City of Long Beach, State Of California
The woman continued to lead police on a chase until stopping in the area of Main Street and Santa Anita Avenue, where police boxed her in.
Fontana Police Department officers removed the woman from the car and took her into custody at about 6:45 p.m.MORE NEWS: Former Shadow Hills Boys' Basketball Coach Ryan Towner Charged With Raping Teen Girl
(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)