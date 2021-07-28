PASADENA (CBSLA) – The famous Rose Bowl in Pasadena will again play host to drive-in movies beginning Wednesday night and running through the entire month of August.
The Tribeca Drive-In, which is put on by Tribeca Enterprises, kicks off Wednesday with the 1982 classic "Tootsie."
Other movies in the series include "Wayne's World," "Gravity," "Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy," "Goodwill Hunting," "Grease" and "Moana."
It closes Aug. 26 with “Little Shop of Horrors.”
Tickets are $30 per vehicle.
For the full schedule and to purchase a ticket, click here.