ALBUQUERQUE (CBSLA/AP) — Actor Bob Odenkirk reportedly collapsed on the set of AMC’s “Better Call Saul” and was hospitalized on Tuesday night.

Odenkirk was in Albuquerque, New Mexico, filming the final season of the “Breaking Bad” spinoff series when he had the medical emergency, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

His representatives said in a statement Wednesday afternoon that the cause of his collapse was due to a heart issue and that he was in stable condition.

“We can confirm Bob is in stable condition after experiencing a heart related incident. He and his family would like to express gratitude for the incredible doctors and nurses looking after him, as well as his cast, crew and producers who have stayed by his side. The Odenkirks would also like to thank everyone for the outpouring of well wishes and ask for their privacy at this time as Bob works on his recovery.”

“Better Call Saul,” the spin-off prequel to “Breaking Bad,” has been shooting its sixth and final season, which is set to air on AMC next year. Like “Breaking Bad,” “Better Call Saul” is set in and mostly shot in Albuquerque.

Odenkirk has been nominated for four Emmys for playing the title character, a down-on-his-luck lawyer named Jimmy McGill who becomes increasingly corrupt and adopts the pseudonym Saul Goodman.

Michael McKean, Odenkirk’s co-star who played his brother on the show, was among many wishing Odenkirk well on social media.

“Sending huge love to our @mrbobodenkirk,” McKean tweeted. “You got this, brother.”

An email sent to a representative of AMC seeking more information or comment was not immediately returned.

