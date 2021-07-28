WHITTIER (CBSLA) – A man wanted for robbery led police on a pursuit on a motorcycle Wednesday night.
The pursuit started in the Harbor Division, according to CBSLA's Desmond Shaw.
The man was riding a small motorized bike on San Gabriel Boulevard around 11:30 p.m. as officers with the Los Angeles Police Department chased him.
Around 11:35 p.m. the man drove through a gate and was hiding underneath thick trees.
The man then kept riding, reached speeds up to 60 miles per hour as he sped down the freeway around 11:45 p.m. near Hacienda Heights.
Around 11:48 p.m., the man started to drive the wrong way on the shoulder of the eastbound Pomona (60) Freeway in the East San Gabriel Valley to evade officers. The man headed westbound.
"This is an insane gamble this man is taking with his life," said Shaw.
The California Highway Patrol assisted in the chase. The man was arrested around 11:50 p.m.