DOWNEY (CBSLA) – A man was taken into custody after military explosives were found in a Downey home Tuesday night, forcing evacuations.
According to Downey police, at around 4 p.m., officers were called to a home at the 10200 block of Vultee Avenue on a report of a man armed with explosives.
They arrived to find multiple military grade flares and souvenir-style grenades, police said. It was determined the grenades did not have explosive material, however.
Surrounding homes were evacuated, streets were shut down and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Bomb Squad was called in.
The explosive material was safely cleared out of the home by 2 a.m. and nearby residents were allowed back into their own homes, police said.
The suspect, who was not identified, was taken into custody for a mental evaluation.
The sheriff’s department tweeted at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday that the “operation had concluded” and the “neighborhood” was deemed “safe.”
“Several pieces of military ordnance and pounds of propellant powders,” were safely removed, the sheriff’s department wrote.
The name of the suspect and the exact location of where the explosives were being kept was not immediately released.
#LASD SEB on scene assisting our partners @DowneyPolice with an explosives search. Suspect in custody. Operation has concluded. Several pieces of military ordnance and pounds of propellant powders recovered & safely removed from residence. Neighborhood safe. pic.twitter.com/BX3jNNXAyP
— SEB (@SEBLASD) July 28, 2021MORE NEWS: Calif. Gov. Gavin Newsom Pulls His Children Out Of Summer Camp Because Of No Mask Requirement