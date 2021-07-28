LONG BEACH (CBSLA) — After not being held for two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, organizers this week announced that the Long Beach Pride Parade & Festival would be returning in 2022.
The three-day event — planned for next July 8, 9 and 10 along Shoreline Drive in downtown Long Beach — will feature live music and dance performances and showcase local artists and special community programming. A food court will feature fare from local restaurants and popular food trucks.READ MORE: Driver Killed After Striking Utility Pole, Crashing Into Backyard In Covina
Long Beach Lesbian and Gay Pride, a nonprofit organization that aims to “produce and support activities that educate, encourage and celebrate pride, inclusion and respect for humanity,” will again present the event.
“This festival feels like a wonderful comeback for Long Beach Pride and all our guests,” Elsa Martinez, Long Beach Pride president, said. “We have missed all of them.READ MORE: Flex Alert Issued For Wednesday To Relieve Strain On The State's Power Grid
“I am so excited to start the planning for this annual event,” she continued. “We changed the date of the festival and parade to be able to enjoy the incredible setting that we have historically used with warmer weather and longer days. This is a long awaited celebration of our entire LGBTQ+ community.”
Additional details about the event will be released in the coming weeks and can be found on the organization’s website.MORE NEWS: Report: Actor Bob Odenkirk Hospitalized After Collapsing During Filming Of 'Better Call Saul' Final Season
(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)