LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The City of Los Angeles sent out an emergency alert Wednesday morning urging residents to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
The alert was sent out to cell phones around 11 a.m. It read, "COVID cases are rapidly rising. Protect yourself, loved ones, and your community by getting vaccinated now. Vaccines are free safe and highly effective."
The alert also advised residents to get tested for COVID-19 if they are experiencing symptoms.
Residents can find a testing location near them by visiting Coronavirus.LACity.org/VaxAlert or by calling 833-540-0473 from 8 a.m. to 8:30 a.m.