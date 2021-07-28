LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The Los Angeles City Council Wednesday is expected to give final approval to an ordinance that would ban homeless encampments from certain areas of the city, including sidewalks.

In a July 1 vote, the ordinance received support by a 13-2 margin from the city council. However, it required unanimous approval to pass on its first go-around. Councilman Mike Bonin and Councilwoman Nithya Raman were the two dissenters.

This time around, it will need only eight votes to pass.

The ordinance bans encampments on sidewalks and driveways, freeway overpasses and on-ramps, and near libraries, parks, schools and homeless shelters.

It specifically bans homeless encampments from within 500 feet of a “sensitive” facility, such as schools, day care facilities, parks and libraries.

Under the ordinance people who don’t move would be fined, not arrested, and only after they are given two-weeks notice and offered shelter.

Several people called into the July 1 city council meeting to voice support and opposition for the ordinance.

Zachary Warma, legislative affairs manager for the Downtown Women’s Center, said, “Implementing restrictions without first providing clarity as to how we are engaging unhoused residents and where they can ultimately go increases the odds of displacement, further traumatization, while putting housing and personal stability out of reach.”

On Tuesday, the Our Future Los Angeles coalition called on the city council to vote down the ordinance, saying “the criminalization of unhoused people has no place in L.A. We need to ensure everyone has access to safe and stable affordable housing.”

Councilman Paul Krekorian, one of the major proponents of the ordinance, responded to those who alleged it would criminalize homelessness by saying:

“This ordinance, first of all, does not make homelessness illegal. It does not criminalize homelessness. It does not make any conduct that is fundamental to being human illegal. What it does do is it guarantees that we will reestablish passable sidewalks. It protects the users of our public infrastructure and the unhoused residents of our city from being put into positions of interaction with automobiles, around loading docks, driveways and so forth. It guarantees access to our fire hydrants, entrances to buildings.”

The city’s current anti-camping ordinance, which has not been enforced during the COVID-19 pandemic, prohibits tents during daytime hours, from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. On June 9, Buscaino requested that the council amend the mayor’s COVID-19 emergency declaration and resume enforcement of the current anti- camping ordinance.

