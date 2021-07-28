LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — KCRW announced Wednesday it has postponed its Summer Nights events for July and August “out of caution” as COVID cases continue to climb.
The NPR member station shared a statement on Twitter that read, “It is with utmost consideration for our community that KCRW has decided to postpone KCRW’s Summer Nights events on July 30 (CAAM) and August 14 and 21 (One Colorado).”READ MORE: Big Push To Hire Continues As Companies Consider Incentives To Get More Workers
We were looking forward to dancing together, but we have decided to postpone our Summer Nights events in July and August out of caution. Thanks for your understanding ❤️ pic.twitter.com/0uNoHZyxZO
— KCRW (@kcrw) July 28, 2021READ MORE: Man Killed In South LA Shooting, Suspect Sought
“Our wish for 2021 is to throw you the biggest, baddest Summer Nights parties all over the city and dance with you under the summer moon. But with the Delta variant on the rise in L.A. County, we are exercising caution.”MORE NEWS: LA City Council Approves Ordinance To Restrict Homeless Encampments
The station said its free Summer Nights events in September at Descanso Gardens and Grand Performances are continuing as scheduled on their original dates.