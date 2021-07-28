LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Facebook employees in the United States will be required to be vaccinated against coronavirus, with exceptions, as the more contagious Delta variant continues to spread.
The announcement comes as medical groups have urged mandatory vaccinations for U.S. health care workers and as several school systems, including the University of California and California State University, along with the city of L.A. and state of California, have announced similar vaccine verification processes.
U.S. President Joe Biden also announced on Tuesday that a federal vaccine mandate was under consideration. He is expected to announce the full mandate on Thursday.
Facebook operates with offices worldwide, including one in the Southland’s Playa Vista area with a 35,000 square feet office campus.
The full statement from Facebook's Vice President of People Lori Goler, read as follows:
“As our offices reopen, we will be requiring anyone coming to work at any of our US campuses to be vaccinated. How we implement this policy will depend on local conditions and regulations. We will have a process for those who cannot be vaccinated for medical or other reasons and will be evaluating our approach in other regions as the situation evolves. We continue to work with experts to ensure our return to office plans prioritize everyone’s health and safety.”